Bradoaks Auction; Mud Bench; GoMonrovia Meetings

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Bradoaks Elementary School is holding an online auction with a wide range of items, such as gift cards, themed baskets, trips, family experiences, and more. Open until midnight this Sunday. See it here.
~ Grow Monrovia will demonstrate how to build a cob bench this Sunday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m., and Sunday, October 29, at 11:30 a.m. Cobb is a mix of sand, earth with a lot of clay, and straw. Details.
~ If you have questions about the GoMonrovia transit program, there will be meetings in English and Spanish Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Community Center.
- Brad Haugaard
