Dinner at King’s Wok
Dinner at King’s Wok, in the Baja Ranch Market shopping area at Huntington and Magnolia. Got the 2-item (chicken and shrimp) combo for $8.28 and a soda for $1.79. Nice and a generous amount for a reasonable price.
- Brad Haugaard
10/04/2023
