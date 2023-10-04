News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Dinner at King’s Wok


Dinner at King’s Wok, in the Baja Ranch Market shopping area at Huntington and Magnolia. Got the 2-item (chicken and shrimp) combo for $8.28 and a soda for $1.79. Nice and a generous amount for a reasonable price. 

- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)