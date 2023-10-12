Monrovia Police: Wallet and Cell Phone Swiped at Gym; Drunks Asleep at Wheel; Woman Breaks Windows on Palm, Mountain; Etc.

Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 3:08 a.m., an employee from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported an unknown male subject was in a room that should have been vacant. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject. A search of the subject revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
October 5 at 7:31 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower called to report that mailboxes were broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 5 at 8:40 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a storage shed had been broken into and electric equipment had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 5 at 5:43 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Olive. No injuries were reported.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 5 at 5:45 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Encino. Officers arrived and determined that a vehicle sideswiped another vehicle and did not stop to exchange information. This investigation is continuing.
Family Disturbance – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 6:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Pilgrim regarding a family disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined that a family argument took place and during the dispute, the husband hit the wife. The husband was arrested and taken into custody.
Runaway
October 5 at 8:51 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Ivy regarding a runaway juvenile report. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 2:58 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington, an officer saw a bicyclist violate a vehicle code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the rider who appeared to be intoxicated. A computer check revealed the rider had two warrants and a search of the subject revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 3:57 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Huntington said a male subject was sitting to the front of the location with drug paraphernalia near him and a spray can. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 5:33 p.m., a witness in a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a subject was taking merchandise and left without paying. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Petty Theft
October 6 at 8:04 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a gym in the 700 block of E. Huntington in regards to a theft. The victim placed her wallet and cell phone inside of a locker at the gym, but she was unsure if she locked the locker. When she returned to the locker, she discovered her wallet and cell phone were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 8:04 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Longden when he saw an illegally parked vehicle. The officer approached the vehicle and discovered the engine was running and the driver was asleep behind the wheel. When the officer attempted to wake the driver, the driver abruptly drove forward, but then stopped. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 7 at 7:02 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Alta Vista. One of the driver’s failed to yield while another vehicle was pulling out in front of them. One of the occupants had a complaint of pain.
Neighbor Dispute
October 7 at 8:24 a.m., a neighbor dispute was reported in the 700 block of Monterey. Both neighbors were contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 7 at 8:58 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Magnolia. This investigation is continuing.
Fire
October 7 at 9:38 a.m., a resident in the 1600 block of Venice reported a fire near his backyard. Officers and MFD were dispatched to the area. The resident used a hose to extinguish the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 7, at 10:16 a.m., a reporting party in the 900 block of S. Fifth to report his stolen vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 7 at 12:56 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that she was shopping in a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill when she realized that someone had stolen her debit card. Her bank advised her that money had already been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 7 at 1:28 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Fifth reported his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 7:42 p.m., several callers in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported seeing a male adult hitting a female adult. Officers arrived and located the male who immediately ran from officers, ignoring demands to stop. Once he was apprehended, he was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. An investigation revealed that the female left prior to officers’ arrival. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft from Vehicle
October 8 at 7:44 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Fig called to report cash was taken from two of their unlocked vehicles. This investigation is continuing. Grand Theft from Vehicle October 8 at 10:25 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Los Angeles called to report someone had entered their unlocked work truck and stole hand tools. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 8 at 12:22 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of E. Olive called to report suicidal thoughts. Officers responded and contacted the subject who was intoxicated and complained of shortness of breath. The subject stated he wanted to harm himself. It was determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for an evaluation.
Vandalism / Drug Activity / Mental Evaluation
October 8 at 6:26 p.m., several witnesses reported a female adult breaking windows in the 800 block of E. Palm and businesses on Mountain. Officers located the subject who was positively identified by witnesses. The female adult was found to be a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Theft from Vehicle
October 8 at 6:45 p.m., a customer of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington walked to his parked car and discovered it was ransacked and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 2:47 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1500 block of S. Shamrock when he saw a motorist passed out in the driver's seat while stopped at a stop sign. He contacted the driver and discovered the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft from Vehicle
October 9 at 9:42 a.m., a caller from the 400 block of Los Angeles reported someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stole money from the center console. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 9 at 12:33 p.m., a caller reported a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Canyon and Foothill. A driver of one of the vehicles failed to stop and collided into another vehicle.
Critical Missing
October 9 at 2:05 p.m., parents of an autistic adult male reported him missing from the 300 block of W. Duarte. MPD conducted an extensive search and broadcasted his photo to local public transportation services. A few hours later he was located in the city of Azusa. He was reunited with his family.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 4:32 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Bradbury reported a disturbing. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 6:28 p.m., security for a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported seeing a male adult inside their gated property. Officers arrived and located the male outside the gated property. A computer check revealed he was wanted for robbery and domestic violence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
October 9 at 9:41 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cypress reported her adult brother arrived at her house, got into an argument with her husband, and pepper sprayed her husband. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. MFD Paramedics arrived and provided medical care. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
October 10 at 10:06 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle backed into a large truck crane. Officers responded and determined the driver was at fault and he was cited.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 3:23 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported three subjects entered the store and were shoving large amounts of merchandise into bags. MPD arrived, and two of the subjects fled the store with no merchandise. One female adult was detained and found to be in possession of stolen merchandise. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 3:31 p.m., a caller in the 1000 block of E. Royal Oaks reported that a male adult had assaulted him while he was lounging at the pool. MPD officers arrived and detained the suspect. The suspect was placed under private person's arrest by the victim. The suspect was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Theft from a Vehicle
October 10 at 5:22 p.m., a caller reported someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stolen several personal items. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 9:19 p.m., an employee of a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported a male adult sitting in front smoking what appeared to be an illegal narcotic. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity
October 11 at 2:00 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1100 block of S. Fifth with three adults rummaging through it and lots of items spread out across the sidewalk. Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle belonged to the subjects and they were reorganizing it. Two subjects were found to in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 11 at 10:52 a.m., a victim in the area of Madison and Foothill called to report a vehicle rear ended him and then threw an item at his car before driving away. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 11 at 10:57 a.m., a passerby in the area of Myrtle and Huntington reported two vehicle had crashed into one another in the intersection. One driver was found at fault and was cited.
Battery
October 11 at 3:33 p.m., a neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Linwood. Officers arrived and determined that it was an altercation between co-tenants which led to mutual combat. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 9:08 a.m., security guard for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that they had detaining a male adult for taking merchandise outside the store without paying. The suspect returned the stolen merchandise, refused to provide any personal identifying information, and then walked away from security. Officers located the suspect and accepted the store's private person arrest. The subject was arrested.
