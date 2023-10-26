Monrovia Police: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder; Bear Breaks Into House; ATM Skimmers; Electric Bike Stolen; Bicyclist Hit By Vehicle; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Etc.

Fraud
October 19 at 9:00 a.m., an employee from a bank in the 200 block of S. Myrtle called to report that two adult male subjects pulled a skimmer device off an ATM machine. Officers arrived and contacted a bank employee who had retrieved the skimming device. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 19 at 10:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a bank in the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a skimmer device on an ATM machine. Officers arrived and made contact with a bank employee who was in possession of the skimming device. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
October 19 at 7:09 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of Violet. Officers arrived and made contact with the owner who reported tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 19 at 8:48 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he saw a suspect being chased from a store by employees. The officer joined the pursuit on foot and caught the suspect. The suspect was found to be in possession of stolen goods. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
October 20 at 6:09 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Primrose called to report a window of his vehicle was smashed and items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 20 at 10:34 am, a caller in the 500 block of W. Lime reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 20 at 11:37 a.m., a victim parked his electric bike in front of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain, when he walked out of the store his electric bike was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 20 at 3:08 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Central. One of the parties involved complained of pain.
Missing Person
October 20 at 4:33 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle, an officer was flagged down by an adult female subject. She said her son was missing. Officers went to numerous locations, but were unable to locate him. He was entered as a missing person.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 20 at 8:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Lemon regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 20 at 11:46 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of S. Myrtle called to report a trail of blood leading into a business. Officers arrived and discovered the business had a damaged window. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 2:13 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill heard a disturbance in a nearby restaurant drive-though. An investigation revealed a hit and run traffic collision. The suspect vehicle was located nearby and the driver was located a short distance away. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
October 21 at 4:46 p.m., a subject walked into a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington and told an employee that he was suicidal. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 5:27 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Encinitas called to report that a family member was inside his home and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Bear
October 21 at 7:21 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Norumbega called to report that a bear broke into the house. Officers arrived and reported the incident to CA Fish and Game.
Weapon Offense
October 21 at 7:58 p.m. a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report that a vehicle drove alongside him and an occupant pointed a firearm at him. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Murder – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 9:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth regarding a female heard screaming and a baby crying on the phone. Officers arrived and located a female, children, and a male subject. The female had injuries to her face and neck caused by the male subject. The weapon was located. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 22 at 1:00 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Palm reported a vehicle crashed into several vehicles during the night and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 22 at 1:44 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks. The caller stated that someone had sideswiped him while he was driving and then left the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 22 at 2:49 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of Genoa reported that she was having thoughts of harming herself. Officers arrived and determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
October 22 at 11:32 p.m., witnesses called to report seeing a male adult subject jump from the 210 freeway overpass retaining wall onto Mountain. Officers arrived and located the subject inside a nearby business. He had shattered the front window to the business before crawling inside. It was determined the subject was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Burglary
October 23 at 2:49 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. When officers arrived they found the front window shattered and the interior of the business had been ransacked. No one was found in the business. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 23 at 12:15 p.m., a dealership employee in the 1300 block of S. Mountain called to report an embezzled vehicle. Earlier in the week a subject came into the dealership and used someone else's identity to purchase a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 1:28 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report they were following a suspect who just stole items from their store. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The stolen item were recovered. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
October 23 at 10:42 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report someone had pointed a gun at him a few minutes earlier at the intersection of Lime and Primrose while he was stopped at a stop sign. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 12:48 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of California and Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver displayed signs of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
October 24 at 7:08 a.m., a domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut. An ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend got into an argument and one of them became aggressive. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
October 24 at 9:42 a.m., a business in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported that an employee had been embezzling funds. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
October 24 at 12:34 p.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Mountain discovered his jacket had been stolen with his car keys inside. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 24 at 1:03 p.m., a vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington was struck by the suspect vehicle, who fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 24 at 1:23 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 1400 block of California. One party complained of pain, but refused to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
October 24 at 5:13 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Duarte discovered her vehicle had been burglarized while parked. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 8:01 a.m., a caller reported from the 800 block of W. Colorado that a male adult subject was walking around campus carrying an open container. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
October 25 at 12:40 p.m., a witness in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle called to report several suspects removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 25 at 12:42 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in a parking lot in the 400 block of W. Duarte. The victim reported that when she returned to her vehicle he noticed it had been burglarized, her wallet was stolen, and unauthorized charges were made on her credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 25 at 3:01 p.m., a victim found his apartment's storage unit in the 700 block of W. Foothill had been vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 25 at 3:33 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Palm reported her phone had been hacked and an unknown suspect attempted to steal her identity. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 25 at 4:16 p.m., a resident in the 2800 block of Peck reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 4:49 p.m., a caller in a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported an adult male subject was harassing customers. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. An investigation revealed that the subject was in possession of a controlled substance and he had several warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
