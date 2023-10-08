Local Jewish Federation Rally Against Hamas Attack on Israel

This evening the Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, along with local synagogues, will hold a community solidarity service and rally in response to the recent attack on Israel by Hamas. It will be held today, Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center at 1434 N. Altadena Avenue, in Pasadena.
"The service will be a chance for the community to come together to show their support for Israel and condemn the brutal, onslaught of violence unleashed by Hamas on Israeli citizens. Local elected officials have been invited to speak, as well as our community Rabbis and other religious leaders."
- Brad Haugaard
