A Moment in Monrovia History: Parlor of the Grand View Hotel

Grand View Hotel, later renamed the La Vista Grande, at the corner of Ivy and Lemon. Jan 1, 1887 John S. Keefer was the proprietor. By this time, his father, Colonel Samuel Keefer had committed suicide after combination of fatal diseases from which there was no indication that he could recover. The hotel burned down in a spectacular fire in 1916, which prompted the aquisition of the first adequate piece of Monrovia's Fire equipment, the Seagrave. The hotel was lighted by gas produced by its own gas plant. Photo found by Mrs. R.O. Bowlus in August 1950 in Ohio in a relative's home. "April 1, 1915 Rol King, as president of the Automobile Country Club, took possession of La Vista Grande Hotel under a five- year lease from A. E. Cronenwett, who moved to Diamond Flats where he was building a bungalow." "History of Monrovia" by John L. Wiley 1927 p 155. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
