Street Rods Forever Car Show Oct. 21
The 32nd Annual Street Rods Forever Car Show is scheduled for October 21 in Old Town, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nostalgic music provided by Jukebox Memories, evoking the era of Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, and others.
- Brad Haugaard
10/13/2023
