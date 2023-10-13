News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Street Rods Forever Car Show Oct. 21

The 32nd Annual Street Rods Forever Car Show is scheduled for October 21 in Old Town, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nostalgic music provided by Jukebox Memories, evoking the era of Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, and others.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)