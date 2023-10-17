Monrovia Historical Society Trivia Game

Monrovia Historical Society will hold a free local history trivia game on Sunday, October 29 at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Library. If you love a good episode of Jeopardy or played a lot of Trivial Pursuit in the 80s this event may be for you. The event is free and you don’t have to be a Monrovia Historical Society member, but membership forms will be available. Please RSVP by Oct. 25 to Penny Zuk at pennyzuk@aol.com or call or text 626 274 7568.
- Brad Haugaard
