Monrovia Police: Drunk Burglary Suspect Arrested; Car Roll-Over; Neighbor Knocks Woman to Ground, Gets Ticket; Etc.

Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 12 at 1:43 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence and a DUI investigation confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
October 12 at 3:41 a.m., an alarm company reported an alarm activation in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and discovered the front door had been forced open. The location appeared to have been rummaged through and a female subject was found passed out on the ground inside the home. An investigation revealed the female subject was intoxicated. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 12 at 11:01 a.m., two vehicles collided in the intersection of Monterey and Chestnut, causing one of the vehicles to jump a curb and hit a small tree. One of the parties complained of pain.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 12 at 5:07 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the area of Myrtle and Cypress. Both parties complained of pain.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 12 at 10:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wildrose and Bradbury regarding a single vehicle traffic collision where the vehicle had rolled over. The occupants were successfully extracted and a passenger was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 1:00 a.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a fight in progress. Officers arrived and located two victims and two suspects. Two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
October 13 at 5:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Foothill and Mayflower regarding a vehicle burglary. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 13 at 7:57 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Hacienda reported that her vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 13 at 8:12 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of E. Olive called to report that his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 13 at 8:44 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Terrado called to report his catalytic converter had been from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 11:30 a.m., a caller in the area of Alta Vista and Central reported that he witnessed and a heard a vehicle crash into a parked vehicle and then drive away. Officers arrived and detained the driver. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 1:33 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Central called to report that her neighbor had battered her causing her to fall to the ground. Officers arrived and an investigation confirmed the resident’s claim. The neighbor was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Theft by False Pretenses
October 13 at 2:45 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The victim was approached by a male subject who convinced her to that he had inherited a large amount of money and needed her help. She walked to the bank with him and retrieved money from her account and handed the money to the subject. The male subject then left with her money. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation
October 13 at 11:50 p.m., officers were made aware of a group of subjects who were loitering and camping in a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle after hours. Officers contacted three subject. They were cited and released at the scene.
Commercial Burglary
October 14 at 7:32 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called to report that the business was broken into sometime during the night. An investigation revealed that material was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 14 at 11:03 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of Radford stated a female jumped into a pool and attempted to drown herself. Paramedics and officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the female. She was taken to a hospital and held for a mental evaluation.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspects Arrested
October 14 at 10:34 p.m., callers reported that they had observed subjects in a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle loitering and camping after hours. Officers arrived and made contact with three subjects. The subject were arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
October 15 at 6:46 a.m., an employee called from a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte to report that a customer went into the office, took money from an unlocked safe, and left. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 15 at 8:31 a.m., an owner of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported the front window to the business was shattered and merchandise was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 15 at 2:02 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that someone had stolen her cell phone while the phone was in a shopping cart. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 5:42 p.m., an officer witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Lime and Myrtle and conducted a traffic stop. A computer check of the driver revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. A search revealed he was in possession of weapons. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
October 16 at 11:00 a.m., a victim was shopping in a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington when an adult female subject distracted her while another subject took her cell phone from her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Person
October 16 at 6:14 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Scenic reported a suspicious adult male subject. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 16 at 6:24 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Linwood reported graffiti in an alley. A report was taken and graffiti removal was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 8:27 p.m., a victim in the area of Huntington and Magnolia called to report that another motorist collided into him and fled. Officers searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him. The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned. The suspect was later located, arrested, and taken into custody.
Attempt Burglary
October 17 at 6:15 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Encinitas called to report a possible burglary. A fence that had been damaged but repaired appeared to have been damaged again and there was an open door to the residence. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 17 at 6:24 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Maple called to report that his parked vehicle had been hit. The suspect vehicle did not stop nor leave information for the owner. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 17 at 6:30 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Alta Vista called to report that his vehicle had been stolen from where it was parked on the street. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 17 at 10:08 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Melrose called to report that the catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Public Urination – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 11:22 a.m., while patrolling the area of Shamrock and Cypress an officer observed a subject urinating in a public place. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft
October 17 at 12:44 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a theft of merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
October 17 at 2:28 p.m., a mail carrier in the 1200 block of Encino called to report that his vehicle had been broken into and mail had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 17 at 5:26 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Valle Vista called to report that their parked vehicle had been side-swiped and the other driver did not stop. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 17 at 5:26 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Duarte called to report his vehicle was hit by another driver and the driver did not stop. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / False Information – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 8:23 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that they were detaining a female adult subject for shoplifting. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. The suspect would not provide her information to officers and a search also revealed that she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 18 at 8:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Norumbega regarding an alarm activation. Two subjects were detained and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. One of the subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Battery
October 18 at 8:55 a.m., a victim in the 1800 block of 6th Avenue reported a male subject working in a complex assaulted him. Officers arrived and determined the subject became upset and punched the victim. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 18 at 1:40 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. Both drivers suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Residential Burglary
October 18 at 1:44 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Prospect reported her house was broken into during the night. Officers determined the suspect broke the glass to a rear door and entered the house. This investigation is continuing
