Evan - A Great Hiking Buddy, and House-Trained ... We Think

This handsome guy is Evan - a 6-year-old Chinese Shar Pei mix at Pasadena Humane. Evan is an incredibly social dog who loves everyone he meets.
Evan recently attended a busy event with the Wiggle Waggle Wagon and he was a star! He met some other dogs and enjoyed that. He also got to play with toys, and bask in the adoration of everyone who came to visit. He happily showed off that he knows how to sit, lay down and even shake. Did we mention we think he’s house trained, too?
Evan loves going for walks- he would be an ideal hiking companion because he always seems to be on the move - sniffing, exploring, just enjoying whatever comes along.
Because Evan is over 5 years old, he is eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program. His adoption fee is waived for an adopter over 60!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
