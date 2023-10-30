Monrovian Makanvand Opens Financial Services Business

Lifelong Monrovia resident Eva Del Real Makanvand has opened M.A.H.B. Financial Services at 423 E Huntington Dr. The business provides financial services including investment advice, estate planning, and insurance. Makanvand, a Monrovia High School graduate with more than 10 years of financial services experience, wants to help Monrovia residents achieve financial goals regardless of background or income. M.A.H.B. Financial Services is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Makanvand has volunteered at Foothill Unity Center, belongs to the Monrovia and Arcadia chambers of commerce, and mentors those pursuing financial careers.
Source: Chamber of Commerce Press Release
- Brad Haugaard
