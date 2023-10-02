News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Pastor Albert Tate of Monrovia's Fellowship Church Given 'Leave of Absence' for Inappropriate Texting, Comments

Senior Pastor Albert Tate of Fellowship Church, which meets in the auditorium of Monrovia High School, has been given a leave of absence for "inappropriate text messages and questionable comments."

Church Chairman George Selah writes that "Senior Pastor Albert Tate, will be taking a leave of absence. This decision follows an initial review by the board and outside experts concerning inappropriate text messages and questionable comments he has made."

He added that the leave of absence is "a necessary time for Albert to engage in a period of reflection, spiritual guidance, and restoration.

"The Board and senior staff are committed to supporting Albert and his family through this season where we are all seeking clarity and the right steps forward."

Details.

Brad Haugaard

  1. AnonymousOctober 2, 2023 at 11:32 PM

    My prayers are with you and your family Pastor Albert.

  2. AnonymousOctober 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM

    Im not "Anonymous", my name is Traci Williams of Monrovia.

