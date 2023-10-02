Pastor Albert Tate of Monrovia's Fellowship Church Given 'Leave of Absence' for Inappropriate Texting, Comments

Church Chairman George Selah writes that "Senior Pastor Albert Tate, will be taking a leave of absence. This decision follows an initial review by the board and outside experts concerning inappropriate text messages and questionable comments he has made."
He added that the leave of absence is "a necessary time for Albert to engage in a period of reflection, spiritual guidance, and restoration.
"The Board and senior staff are committed to supporting Albert and his family through this season where we are all seeking clarity and the right steps forward."
- Brad Haugaard
My prayers are with you and your family Pastor Albert.ReplyDelete
Im not "Anonymous", my name is Traci Williams of Monrovia.ReplyDelete