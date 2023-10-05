Monrovia Police: Ex-Boyfriend Punches Her in Stomach; Son Punches Dad in Face; Shots Fired at Three Houses; Etc.

Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 2:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the subject was on probation. During a search of his property the officer located drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Injury Traffic Accident
September 28 at 11:05 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks. One of the parties complained of pain to her back and treatment was provided.
Grand Theft
September 28 at 1:15 p.m., a grand theft was reported in a store in the area of 400 block of W. Huntington. The caller reported that three male subjects entered the store, took three bags full of merchandise and left the area. The suspects were gone prior to officer’s arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Accident
September 28 at 3:12 p.m., two vehicles were involved in an injury traffic collision in the area of Mayflower and Colorado. One of the parties complained of pain.
Hit and Run
September 28 at 4:11 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Monterey and Olive. A dad called to report that his son was struck by a vehicle while the son was walking home from school and the vehicle did not stop, the driver drove away. The son suffered injuries.
Brush Fire
September 28 at 9:30 p.m., a caller in the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain reported a brush fire. Officers and MFD responded. The fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 29 at 4:10 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Olive to report her vehicle was not where she parked it. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence
September 30 at 12:37 a.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Evergreen. The driver collided with a traffic signal pole which caused a power outage in the intersection. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
September 30 at 12:46 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Carmelita called to report that his motorcycle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 30 at 2:02 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Maple and Ivy. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence
September 30 at 6:10 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called to report that her ex-boyfriend had come to her home and punched her in the stomach. Officers arrived and searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 1 at 9:24 a.m., a passerby called to report that the front window of a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill was shattered. Officers arrived and made their way inside to check it. The business was empty. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 1 at 9:50 a.m., a non-injury solo traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen. The caller reported that a vehicle sideswiped a signal box and left the area. Officers contacted the driver and the driver later arrived at the MPD lobby and admitted she had hit the signal box. A report was taken.
Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 5:17 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Montana called to report that her adult son got angry and pushed her down to a sofa, causing injuries. They were involved in a physical altercation and dad intervened. The son hit dad in the face and walked outside. Dad followed the son outside and got hit again in the face. Officers arrived and located the son. The son was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
October 2 at 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Olive for a report of a shattered glass door. Upon arrival, Officers searched the interior and determined the business was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Recovered Stolen Trailer
October 2 at 11:23 a.m., MPD was alerted to a stolen trailer entering the city. Officers located the stolen trailer and made contact with the driver. An investigation revealed that the driver had purchased the trailer from an unknown subject. Officers determined that the driver had been scammed. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 2 at 10:01 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported her vehicle stolen. The vehicle was parked and left in the public parking lot, in the 100 block of west Lime. Officers searched for the vehicle, but could not locate it. This investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 3 at 4:02 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of Los Angeles reported his vehicle stolen. The reporting party heard a loud noise and then the sound of a vehicle's engine turning on, when he looked outside his window he saw his vehicle being driven away. Officers arrived and searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 4 at 10:14 a.m., a community services officer was on patrol in the 300 block of W. Duarte and saw graffiti along the wall at the location. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 4 at 2:44 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Magnolia and Olive when he was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. The officer found the vehicle parked and unoccupied. The vehicle was recovered. This investigation is continuing. Shots fired October 4 at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lemon and Bradbury regarding shots heard in the area. Multiple reporting parties advised hearing 4-5 gun shots in the area. Officers conducted an area check and found a single bullet hole in three separate homes. No one was injured. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 11:02 p.m., a caller in the 1700 block of S. Fifth reported an adult female trespassing inside a vacant home. The caller advised that the female had recently been evicted from the property, returned and was inside the residence unlawfully without permission. Officers arrived and located the female adult. She was arrested and taken into custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment