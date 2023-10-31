Fluffy Tito - Couch Potato and Walking Buddy

Tito is a 12-year-old Australian Shepherd/Chow mix. His soft and fluffy fur makes him ideal to cuddle with, and his energy level is just right for anyone who wants a couch potato sometimes, and a good walking buddy at other times.
What really gets him excited and playful is playing fetch. He loves chasing tennis balls, and prances back to you with a look of pride that he is still able to catch a bouncing ball just like a young pup.
Tito looks like a large dog, but he is only about 55 pounds under all that fur. He’s an ideal size for trips in the car, going on hikes or just hanging out on the couch.
Senior pets like Tito can easily get overlooked, but this sweet guy will has all the best qualities that any pet parent is look ing for- he's loving, friendly, and a great companion. Tito is ready to make himself right at home with you!
Pasadena Humane’s Seniors for Seniors program allows all dogs and cats over five years old like Tito to be adopted for free by anyone over sixty.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption
appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
