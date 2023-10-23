Learn Tree Grafting at Garden Club

Speaker “AJ” on tree grafting at next Garden Club meeting, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Foothill. AJ was born and raised in Southern California, grew up in a neighborhood full of fruit trees: persimmon, avocado, fig, citrus, guava, loquat, apple, and banana trees were everywhere. After harvesting the fruits from his first avocado tree, gardening became an obsession. He discovered grafting and set out to learn everything he could about it. His first successful graft began on his avocado tree, after which he began grafting onto every tree in his yard. He now has a number of multi-grafted trees in his yard, and has created multi-grafted trees for his family and friends.
- Brad Haugaard
