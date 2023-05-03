Three Mental Health Events Planned for May 20, 21 and June 10

SET for LIFE, a non-profit organization focused on bringing communities and families together around mental health will host three free events at Second Baptist Church in Monrovia. The events are open to the public and will feature a activities and resources to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
- SALT Shakers is a free event for youth ages 12-17. The event will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. SALT Shakers will provide a safe space for teens to express themselves through art, games, and icebreakers. There will also be pizza, wings, snacks, and soft drinks.
- ACTs is a free event for African American/Black church congregants. The event will take place on Sunday, May 21 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. ACTs will feature a moderated discussion about the stigma around mental health in ethnic and faith-based communities and will include lunch, giveaways, and prizes.
- Love L.I.F.E. (Living In Faith Everyday) Celebration is a free, family-friendly event that will take place on June 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will feature live performances, music, dance, painting, games for children and adults, a kid zone, a teen zone, Southern and Caribbean food tastings, a popup roller skating rink, 9-hole miniature golf, and hands-on activities for all ages. Resource booths will provide information on mental health and access to care.
Space is limited for all events. To register, visit setforlifenews.org. For more information, email info@setforlifenews.org or call (626) 408-8245.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment