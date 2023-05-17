Monrovia Days - This Friday Through Sunday

Monrovia Days is back, Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. Activities will include a parade, live music, a beer garden, a pie eating contest, a carnival (tickets here), and more.
Here's the schedule:
Friday, May 19 - 5 to 10 p.m.
- 12 to 5 p.m. - Friends of the Library Book Sale
- 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Youth Performance by MUSD Students
- 5 to 10 p.m. - Carnival rides, food and games
- 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Live Entertainment, Bumptown - Top 40's Band
Saturday, May 20 - 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 9 a.m. - Opening Ceremony and Dignitary Welcome
- 10 a.m. - Monrovia Days Parade Celebrating our Scholars and Champions. on Myrtle Avenue at Olive Avenue, and will head north on Myrtle Avenue to Library Park.
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Friends of the Library Book Sale
- 11:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Youth Performances by Centre Stage and MUSD Students
Noon - 10 p.m. - Carnival rides, food and games
- 4:30 p.m. - Parade Awards Ceremony
- 5 p.m. - Merengue Bakery Pie Eating Contest
- 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - OC Groove - Blues, Rock & Funk Band
Sunday, May 21 - noon - 8 p.m.
- Noon - 5 p.m. - Youth Performances by Centre Stage
- 6 to 8 p.m. - Stone Soul - Classic Soul & Motown Band
- Brad Haugaard
