Last Evensong of Season at St. Luke's Church

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Monrovia will present its last Choral Evensong in the 2022-23 season on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. Evensong is a reflective service combining Vespers and Compline. St. Luke's Choir, with guest singers, will perform Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis by Richard Ayleward, and Joys Seven by Stephen Cleobury. The church is at 122 S. California at Foothill. The Rev. Neil Tadken will be officiant and cantor, and Sean O’Neal - Director of Music and Organist at St. Cross Episcopal Church, Hermosa Beach - will be guest organist. A wine and cheese reception will follow the service.
- Brad Haugaard
