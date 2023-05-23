Easy Going Bubba - Stop and Smell the Flowers

Four-year-old Bubba is an easy-going and friendly guy. He is the kind of dog who enjoys long, slow walks with lots of time to smell the flowers (or anything else that catches his nose). He likes playing with toys but his favorite thing is receiving lots of belly rubs. Bubba clearly has a giant heart to go along with his giant head!
Bubba has gone out with Pasadena Humane’smobile team a few times and has been such a good ambassador! He has met people of all ages, and as long as they give him somescratches or pats, he quickly becomes their best friend. He is a master at sitting for treats, but he actually prefers sitting in your lap and giving kisses.
Come meet this handsome boy today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
