Clifton and MHS Bands Receive $10k Grant with Help from Booster Clubs

“We are thrilled to be recipients of the Pasadena Showcase House grant,” said Clifton Director of Music Tim Weed. “We will use the money to purchase instruments for the string and band program.”
MUSD parents, who are a part of the Clifton and MHS band's Booster Clubs, applied for these grants to help their school music programs. The non-profit clubs are always looking for ways to bring in new money for program improvements.
“The Boosters work hard throughout the year to raise funds to provide students an enriching musical education beyond what can be provided by the school budget,” said Lisa Reyes, VP of Ways and Means for the MHS Band Booster Club.
The MHS band will use that money to update their drum line gear, which is more than a decade old. These upcoming improvements are music to their director’s ears.
“Our current drum line is 12 years old, and just by the nature of the instruments, they take a beating,” said MHS Director of Bands Daniel Magallanes. “Replacing our current drum line will cost about $18k, and this grant will go a long way towards providing our students with instruments in good working condition for years to come.”
The Clifton band and its booster club look forward to new instruments and repairing older equipment for their growing music program.
“Everyone on the Clifton Band & Orchestra Board was ecstatic about being notified of the grant,” said Jayson Young, Clifton Band & Orchestra Boosters President. “The boosters spend a lot of time raising funds for the program, and this amount will have a meaningful impact.”
Every year, PSHA awards gifts and grants to a broad and diverse list of non-profit organizations to support their efforts in the community. They help support choirs, musical theater, school marching bands, dance programs, opera, jazz bands, and orchestras.
Monrovia Unified is grateful to our supportive families, band booster clubs, and these grants from the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts to help support our middle and high school music programs.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
