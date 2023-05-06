Applications Being Accepted for Sidewalk Poems

Applications are now being accepted for the city's "Footnotes" program, which features poems and interesting historical facts stamped into newly poured concrete throughout the community. The program aims to encourage walkability and celebrate the poetic talents of local residents.
Residents may submit small poems that fit the requirements for the program's annual contest. The poems must be original, family-friendly, and have a 250 total character limitation. The deadline for entries is June 29, and two poems can be submitted per person.
The Art in Public Places Committee will review and select the poems based on originality, creativity, and quality. Incomplete or late applications, and poems exceeding the character limit, will be disqualified.
For more information or to submit an application, contact Kerri Zessau at kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5564.
- Brad Haugaard
