Monrovia Police: Person Threatens to Sexually Assault Employees; Drunk on Sidewalk Soits on Paramedic; Delivery Driver Punches Out Rear Window; More…

Grant Theft Auto
May 11 at 8:09 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 200 block of W. Chestnut. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 9:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject drinking alcohol in public and acting inappropriately. The subject was contacted and it was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Tampering
May 11 at 9:06 a.m., a vehicle tampering was reported in the 400 block of Genoa. The victim left her unlocked vehicle parked overnight and when she returned, she found her vehicle doors open and it had been ransacked. No property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 11 at 11:32 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of W. Duarte regarding a stolen vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 11 at 1:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject who entered a business and threatened to sexually assault the employees. The subject exited the business. The subject was located and detained by officers nearby. The subject was determined to be a danger to others and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 2:09 a.m., while on patrol in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and upon contact with the driver he noticed the driver displayed signs of being intoxicated. A field sobriety test confirmed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempt Grant Theft Auto
May 12 at 7:13 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of S. Primrose called to report that unknown suspect(s) attempted to steal his vehicle, which has been stored without use for years. This investigation is continuing.
Grant Theft Auto Recovery
May 12 at 9:54 a.m., officers were patrolling the 2200 block of S. Peck when they saw a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned. A computer check revealed the vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grant Theft Auto
May 13, at 2:10 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Genoa reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering
May 13 at 9:30 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported his work vehicle had been broken into and merchandise and tools had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 13 at 1:16 p.m., a victim came into the MPD lobby to report that his vehicle was broken into the previous night in the 700 block of W. Huntington and tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grant Theft Auto
May 13 at 4:12 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported his vehicle had been stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Battery on Officers and Paramedics – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 7:03 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject laying across a sidewalk. Officers and paramedics arrived and found the subject to be heavily intoxicated. When officers attempted to arrest the subject, he physically resisted, and spit on a paramedic and on officers. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempt Strong arm Robbery
May 14 at 8:29 p.m., a guest of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington stepped outside the hotel and was confronted by her husband who had followed her from their home. There had been an unreported domestic violence incident that occurred in another city and she was attempting to get away from him. He grabbed her cellphone out of her hands and she screamed for help. He let go of her phone and left the area. He was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 2:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of N. Mayflower when he saw a suspicious vehicle. He stopped the motorist and the driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
May 15 at 9:10 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Foothills reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
May 15 at 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of California and Huntington regarding a traffic collision. A driver ran a red light and collided into another vehicle.
Vandalism
May 15 at 12:46 p.m., a caller reported a disturbing subject in the 100 block of N. Myrtle. Officers arrived and determined a delivery driver became upset and punched the rear window of a vehicle, causing it to break. The driver had cuts on his hand that required him to be transported to the hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
May 15 at 3:44 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report several people had just stole items and were running out the store. Officers searched the area and located three subjects matching the description. After a field show up with the victim, two subjects were arrested for petty theft. The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 5:07 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Duarte reported a male subject laying on a park bench with a possible gun in his waistband. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The subject did not have a gun, but he did have narcotics and a bench warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
May 16 at 11:46 a.m., multiple callers reported a vehicle collision where a vehicle had rolled over in the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain. Officers and MFD responded to the scene and extracted a female driver who was later transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the collision was speed and failing to yield to oncoming traffic, which resulted in a broadside collision.
Grant Theft Auto
May 16 at 11:34 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of Ranchito reported his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
May 16 at 3:18 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Lemon reported she had found her neighbor unresponsive. Officers and MFD responded and determined the female subject was deceased. The female had a history of medical conditions. A local mortuary responded.
Traffic Collison
May 17 at 9:01 a.m., a witness reported a semi-truck ran over a fire hydrant in the 3300 block of S. Peck. Officers and MFD arrived on scene and controlled the water and cleared the roadway afterwards. The driver of the truck was cited.
Run-Away Juvenile
May 17 at 10:11 a.m., a caller reported two juveniles walked away from the 100 block of N. Ivy. Officers did an area search but could not locate the juveniles. The two juveniles have a history of running away. They were entered into the missing person's database. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 17 at 3:33 p.m., a victim reported her wallet was stolen from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim also claimed her credit cards were used at another store. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 17 at 3:39 p.m., a male adult subject walked into the MPD lobby drinking a beer. An officer contacted the subject outside the station. The subject stated he needed mental help and then told the officer to shoot him. The subject was detained without incident and MFD responded to the scene. It was determined the subject was a danger to himself and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Violation of Court Order
May 17 at 4:22 p.m., a caller reported her ex-boyfriend has been texting and calling her which violated a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 10:02 p.m., a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and detained the male subject before he was able to flee. His duffle bag was full of unpaid merchandise. He was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
