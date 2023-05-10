News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Pieology

Dinner at Pieology, on Huntington just east of Fifth. Got the Chicken Bacon Ranch on a cauliflower crust for $11.95 and a soda for $2.99. The cauliflower was an experiment I tried with trepidation, but it was all very good.

- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)