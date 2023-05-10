News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Pieology
Dinner at Pieology, on Huntington just east of Fifth. Got the Chicken Bacon Ranch on a cauliflower crust for $11.95 and a soda for $2.99. The cauliflower was an experiment I tried with trepidation, but it was all very good.
- Brad Haugaard
5/10/2023
