Monrovia Police: Jewelry Ripped Off of Woman; Pooping in Public; Five Mental Evaluations; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 18 – 24. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 374 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
May 18 at 12:53 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Foothill called to report that her vehicle was burglarized and the suspects were fleeing the location. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 6:35 p.m., a caller in the 1900 block of S. Peck reported a male subject loitering. Officers arrived and located the male subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
May 19 at 8:40 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of King called to report that her vehicle had been broken into some time overnight. A compartment was opened and the interior of the vehicle was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 19 at 7:17 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Greystone reported a motorist collided into his home's fence and fled the scene, two days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Strong-arm Robbery
May 20 at 4:12 p.m., a female subject in the 400 block of Royal Oaks called to report that she had been robbed of jewelry around her neck. She was outside in the front yard of her home doing yard work when an unknown male and female stopped a car in front of her house. The female exited, made small talk with the victim, then physically restrained her as she tore the jewelry from the victim's neck. This investigation is continuing.
Defecating in Public
May 20 at 9:34 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of King Street reported a male adult had just squatted and defecated on her front lawn. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 12:45 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Montana when he saw a motorist commit vehicle violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed sings of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
May 21 at 6:08 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of S. California reported his vehicle was stolen overnight. The victim parked his vehicle on the street when he returned in the morning his vehicle was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary / Residential
May 21 at 8:55 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Maple reported someone had broken into his house during the night and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 12:20 p.m., a witness in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower reported a male subject had lit an abandoned couch on fire. Officers and MFD responded and put out the fire. A subject was located matching the description. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism / Graffiti
May 22 at 11:50 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported graffiti on her property. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 22 at 12:27 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a disturbed subject. Officers arrived and determined the subject was a danger to himself. He was transported to a local facility for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
May 22 at 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Duarte to assist MFD with an injured male adult. Officers contacted to subject who was bleeding due to a bicycle crash. Officers requested MFD for treatment and they responded. The subject did not want to be treated or transported to the hospital. The subject then told one of the officers he wanted to harm himself. It was determined that he was a danger to himself and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 23 at 6:43 p.m., a juvenile on a bicycle collided with the front of a vehicle in the area of Hillcrest and Melrose. He suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Vehicle Burglary in Progress – Suspect Arrested
May 24 at 2:12 a.m., a witness reported a burglary in progress in the area of Chestnut and Monterey. Officers arrived and caught the suspect in the act. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 24 at 5:09 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of S. Ivy reported her catalytic converter was stolen from her work vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 24 at 6:09 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported someone had broken into their construction site during the night and took multiple items. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
May 24 at 12:37 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of S. Peck. Officers arrived and a computer check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Alhambra. The vehicle was taken out of the stolen vehicle database. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 24 at 3:39 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Monroe reported their family member was suffering from PTSD and wanted help. Officers arrived and the subject decided to voluntarily be transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
May 24 at 5:16 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of N. Primrose reported their elderly father who suffers from a medical condition was attacking family members because he thought they were after him. The subject was placed on a hold and transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.
Vandalism
May 24 at 7:51 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Los Angeles reported their vehicle was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
House Fire
May 24 at 8:53 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Alamitas reported a kitchen fire. Officers and MFD responded and MFD was able to extinguish the fire. An adjacent unit had smoke come in but it was not damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 24 at 9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Bradbury regarding a male subject suffering from a mental health problem. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft
May 24 at 10:30 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Sunset reported her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
May 24 at 10:53 p.m., a neighbor in the 100 block of Rose reported a possible burglary. Officers arrived and found a rear window had been shattered and the home was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
