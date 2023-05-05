Monrovia Police Captain Robert Wilken Retiring

Monrovia Police Captain Robert Wilken is retiring after 30 years of law enforcement, according to City Manager Dylan Feik. Wilken began as a reserve police pfficer in 1993 and over 30 years held assignments such as motor officer, field training officer, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant before becoming captain. He assisted the Special Enforcement Team, Community Activist Policing Bureau, Chaplain Program, and the Citizen Volunteer Program. He sought and administered state and federal grants awarded to the department over many years.
- Brad Haugaard
