News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Game Night for Adults at Library, June 16


Game Night for Adults, Friday, June 16, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the library Community Room. Video games for adults 18+ featuring Nintendo Switch (Smash and Mario Kart, for example) and a variety of tabletop games.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)