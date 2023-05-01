Arctic Is More Teddy Bear Than Polar Bear

This big ball of fluff might look like a polar bear, but he has the sweet disposition of a teddy bear. Meet Samoyed/Husky mix Arctic! This handsome guy is also a social butterfly. He adores everyone he meets and happily goes from person to person getting pets, scratches and whatever treats you happen to have ready.
Arctic has become quite a star at Pasadena Humane; he is a volunteer favorite, and the volunteers love taking him out to the play yard for games of fetch or frolicking in the kiddie pool. He also finds it hilarious to jump out of the pool and shake out his beautiful coat right next to you.
Arctic responds well to training- he knows some basic commands already and is ready to learn more. Come meet stunning Arctic today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
