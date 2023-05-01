Raising Cane's Grand Opening Tomorrow - Tuesday

Raising Cane's will open its newest chicken-finger restaurant, at the corner of Huntington and Fifth, in Monrovia tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2, with a grand opening ceremony from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The opening will include prizes, giveaways, and meals featuring the company's chicken fingers. Customers who arrive early will receive $50 gift baskets filled with Cane's merchandise. There will also be a chance to win free Canes for a Year for 20 customers aged 13 and up. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature members of the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce and will feature donations to Monrovia and Arcadia high schools. Regular hours for the restaurant will be Monday through Sunday from 9-1 a.m. Raising Cane's plans to open 100 new restaurants across several new markets in 2023.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment