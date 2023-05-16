Charming Charmin, With Smarts to Match

To be clear, Charmin is not named after toilet paper, he’s just missing the apostrophe at the end of his name. He’s known at Pasadena Humane as Charmin’, because he is quite a charmer. He has won so many staff and volunteers over with his antics that one of his numerous fans has covered his adoption fee.
He's not just a handsome face, though. Charmin has smarts to match. He is very food motivated, and our trainers have taken advantage of that to teach him basic commands and keep his mind active as well. He really enjoys puzzle games, and they keep him on his toes.
An active home would be perfect for this guy, and the more games you can throw at him, the better! Come meet handsome Charmin’ and watch him charm you!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment