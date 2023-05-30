News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Thawed Out Dyna Dog Ready for Forever Home
Five-year-old Dyna has taken some time to acclimatize to being at Pasadena Humane. When she first arrived, she often hid in the back of her kennel and avoided people. She was heartbreakingly shy despite our best efforts.
Slowly but surely, with patience and love, volunteers and staff began to thaw the ice. Supplying Dyna with yummy treats and gentle pets was the key. Once Dyna realized all these new visitors were actually friends, we started seeing the sweet and affectionate side of this gentle girl.
Now Dyna gets so excited to see people that she knows, she almost dances with anticipation of going out for a walk or to the play yard. It is so lovely to see her zoom around with a smile on her face, sitting patiently for treats and nudging people for more pets. Sweet Dyna is ready to fill her forever home with fun and love!
Dyna’s age qualifies her for the Seniors for Seniors Program. Her adoption fee is waived for any adopter over 60!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Posted by Brad at 5/30/2023
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment