Gus Is a People-Centric Dog

Gus is an active young dog who is eager to please. He is always up for a hike or a game of fetch, but his favorite thing is to just hang out with his people. He is friendly and affectionate with people and is clearly ready to have a BFF.
Because Gus is so clever and people-centric, the trainers at Pasadena Humane have been working on giving him activities that make him think and problem-solve. He loves it!
Gus is also working hard on settling down on his bed. He gets to hang out while his people sit nearby and enjoy a tasty treat- the best things ever! Come meet this smart guy today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
No comments:
Post a Comment