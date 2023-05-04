Monrovia Police: Girlfriend Attempts To Kill Boyfriend; Woman Convinces Man To Buy Cryptocurrency, Then Disappears With Money; Drunk Riding Mini-Motorcycle Leads Cops On Chase; Five Vehicles Stolen; and More...

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 360 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Warrant Arrest
April 27 at 1:10 p.m., an officer recognized a female transient in the 900 block of South Alta Vista who he knew had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was stopped and detained. The issuing agency did not want to pick her up so she was issued a citation for the warrant in the field.
Fraud
April 27 at 2:39 p.m., a victim came in to the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her debit card had been used at the post office in Monrovia and in Arcadia without her consent. This investigation is continuing.
Theft by False Pretense
April 27 at 4:19 p.m., a victim came into the lobby to report that he befriended a female subject on a social media platform. She convinced the victim to purchase a large amount of crypto currency. The victim is now unable to locate the account where the money was placed and the female subject. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 28 at 7:44 a.m., a witness in the area of Myrtle and Duarte reported a female subject on the roadway. Officers arrived and located the female subject on the roadway, swinging a full plastic bag at cars trying to go around her. Officers detained her and determined she was a danger to herself and others. She was transported to a mental health facility for a mental evaluation.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
April 28 at 9:14 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported two subjects sitting in a vehicle in a carport consuming alcohol and urinating in public. Officers located the subjects and determined both were too intoxicated to care for themselves. They were both arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrested – Suspects Arrested
April 28 at 10:44 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the Arcadia Police Department to pick up a female subject being held for a Monrovia felony warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 28 at 4:50 p.m., an employee at a business in the 200 block of Kruse reported that a company truck had been stolen. While officers were responding the employee found the vehicle parked. When officers arrived the vehicle was no longer occupied. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 28 at 7:18 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Heliotrope reported the catalytic converter from her vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Family Disturbance / Child Endangerment / Battery on Officer – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 7:55 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of California reported her daughter was intoxicated and yelling at everyone. The daughter got into her parked car with her infant children in the car, locked herself inside, and was threatening to drive away intoxicated. Officers arrived and prevented the suspect from driving. The suspect was heavily intoxicated, and while attempting to arrest her for being drunk in public, child endangerment and a battery warrant, she kicked an officer. At the jail, she was seen by paramedics and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
Graffiti
April 28 at 8:43 p.m., officers were extra patrolling the 100 block of W. Colorado when they came across several juveniles loitering. The juveniles scattered and ran from the building. Officers checked the upper level again and discovered someone had spray in the upper level stairwell. Officers continued searching the area for the suspects who had run from the scene, but did not locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Pursuit / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 11:31 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Ivy and Cherry when he witnessed a male subject riding a homemade mini motorcycle, illegal for the road, with no plates. He attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the rider refused to stop and led the officer on a brief pursuit. The pursuit ended at California and Central. The driver was found to be intoxicated. A DUI investigation determined he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Graffiti
April 29 at 12:20 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Walnut reported seeing 5 to 6 male juveniles spray painting the side of a building on his street. Patrol officers arrived and found the fresh graffiti, but the juveniles were gone. They searched the area for the juveniles, but could not locate them. Additional graffiti was discovered in several other locations nearby, including all over a parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Impound Vehicle
April 29 at 6:31 a.m., the officer responded to the 700 block of Ocean View regarding a vehicle parked on the street with expired registration. A computer check of the vehicle revealed 7 unpaid parking citations and registration expired since 2020. The vehicle was impounded and the registered owner was notified.
Grand Theft Auto
April 29 at 8:55 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of Fano reported their vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 29 at 3:31 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Fano to report his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 30 at 8:53 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Duarte called to report his vehicle was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Arson
April 30 at 11:01 a.m., a reporting party in the 1200 block of Encino reported hearing an explosion and seeing smoke. Officers responded and located a pile of trash in front of a residence in the 800 block of Bonita was on fire. The explosion the reporting party heard was a spray can exploding. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 30 at 6:50 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Cherry reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 7:36 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Cherry reported her boyfriend and brother were in an argument and the police were needed. Officers arrived and discovered the brother had threatened the visiting boyfriend with death threats and walked into the kitchen to get a knife. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Pursuit / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 9:33 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit driving violations. He attempted to stop the motorist, but she accelerated and led the officer on a short pursuit for a few blocks then finally stopped. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspects Arrested
May 1 at 1:59 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of W. Lime and officer saw a motorcyclist riding the wrong way on a one way street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and an investigation revealed the motorcyclist was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period. Traffic collision May 1 at 1:58 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Monterey and Huntington. A vehicle failed to stop and rear ended the vehicle in front. This investigation is continuing.
Strong Arm Robbery
May 1 at 3:44 p.m., a subject entered a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington and stole items. When employees tried to stop the suspect he used force against the employee and fled before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Murder / Battery on a Peace Officer – Suspects Arrested
May 2 at 7:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Palm regarding a male and female couple arguing over pictures. The male threw the female to the ground and began to strangle the female subject. She punched him to release her and he walked away. She then followed him in her vehicle and got into another argument down the street. She then tried to run him over but he jumped out of the way, causing her to collide into another vehicle. The male then got onto the sidewalk against a block wall. The female then gassed her vehicle toward the male and tried to crush him into the wall. The male dove out of the way at the last second and she crashed through the wall and the incident was recorded by a bystander. While the female was detained, she became aggressive and punched an officer. The female admitted she was trying to run over her boyfriend. The female subject was arrested for attempt murder and battery on a police officer. He was arrested for domestic battery. They were both taken into custody.
Warrant / Drug Arrest – Suspects Arrested
May 3 at 8:10 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Olive regarding a disturbing male subject. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject who showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics. The subject had a warrant for his arrest and was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
May 3 at 10:06 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle with expired registration in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. When the license plate was check a warrant was attached to the vehicle's registration. The officer pulled the vehicle over and contacted the driver. The officer immediately smelled alcohol on the breath of the driver. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported ot the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
May 3 at 10:44 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Foothill and Shamrock when he saw a female adult walking in and out of traffic. The officer stopped and contacted the female who immediately became physically aggressive towards the officers. More units arrived and they were able to subdue the female. It was determined that she was a danger to herself and other. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
