News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: Hotel Scotia, Early 1900s, Near Myrtle and Walnut

The Scotia Hotel with guests, located near Myrtle and Walnut. It was managed by Maude S. Washburn at one time, in whose family's collection this photo was found. She had worked as a cook for the Hancock Banning family in 1900 when the family owned part of Catalina Island, where she may have learned her skills. She also owned and managed another hotel. Both hotels may have also served as boarding houses. From the Maude S. Washburn, Washburn Parks and Bailey Families collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)