Monrovia Police: Cops Spot Car Driving on Flat Tires, Intoxicated Driver Arrested; Vehicle Hits Gas Line - Residents Evacuated; Graffiti Artist Apprehended; Etc.

Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding a subject writing graffiti on the wall to a business. Officers responded and detained the subject. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 12:36 p.m., a passerby in the 400 block of Monrovista requested a wellness check on a subject who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle. Officers checked on the subject, and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 1:45 a.m., a solo traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Duarte. Officers arrived and conducted a DUI investigation. The DUI investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 1:17 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling on Mountain. Officers searched the area and located the vehicle, parked and unoccupied. The officers made contact with two individuals nearby and one of the individuals matched the description of the suspect. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
May 5 at 3:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Heather Heights regarding a juvenile hitting mom. Officers arrived and they were separated. The mother had visible signs of injury and the daughter was taken found to be a danger to others and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft Auto
May 5 at 3:15 p.m., a grand theft auto was reported in the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a rented vehicle that was never returned. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Theft / Weapons – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding a report of an attempted theft from the cash register. Officers responded and were able to locate the suspect some time later. The suspect was found to be in possession of brass knuckles. He was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Missing Person
May 5 at 9:01 p.m., a care giver in the area of Myrtle and Walnut reported an adult male subject with mental health issues became separated from the care giver. The adult male subject was later located on Duarte.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 10: 26 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Live Oak and saw a vehicle driving on flat tires. The vehicle was stopped and it was discovered it had just been involved in an accident. The other involved party was contacted and had suffered minor injuries from the collision. The driver was determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 11:44 p.m., while on patrol in the area of Myrtle and Huntington, an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 1:14 a.m., an officer in the area of Fifth and Huntington stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 1:22 a.m., while on patrol in the area of Myrtle and Live Oak and officer stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations. An investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
May 6 at 11:00 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 6 at 4:51 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Norumbega reported his neighbor’s trailer was stolen from the residence. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 7 at 1:18 a.m., numerous witnesses in the 400 block of E. Lemon reported a vehicle driving recklessly and crashing into parked vehicles. The vehicle was located inside private property and denied access by a gate guard. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 7 at 9:19 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Alta Vista reported their vehicle was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 7 at 12:47 p.m., a caller from the 200 block of E. Maple reported that an unknown vehicle crashed into their parked vehicle and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public / Resisting an Officer
May 7 at 5:13 p.m., a passerby reported a male subject down in the area of Primrose and Walnut. The caller was not sure if the male subject was breathing or not. Officers responded for a welfare check and found the subject laying on the grass. The subject immediately became upset and showed signs of extreme intoxication. Once in handcuffs, he was transported to the hospital.
Traffic Collision
May 7 at 10:04 p.m., a vehicle pulling a trailer collided into a main gas line in the 100 block of S. Encinitas. Officers arrived and began evacuations. Fire personnel managed to cap the gas line and the Gas Company responded for the repair. All residents were able to return to their homes.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 7 at 10:26 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 1100 block of E. Huntington who they believed vandalized a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the subject. No vandalism occurred. A computer check of the subject revealed he was a parolee at large and was arrested. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 8 at 7:36 a.m., a stolen catalytic converter was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 8 at 9:43 a.m., a caller from the 100 block of W. Chestnut reported his vehicle was stolen during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
May 8 at 12:42 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Anita reported a suspicious vehicle on the street. Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 1:50 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Myrtle and Brisbane. When contacted, the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 11:48 a.m., a caller from the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject stole items from their business. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. The subject was identified as the suspect. The suspect was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Embezzled Vehicle
May 9 at 10:15 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported a rental vehicle had been embezzled from their company. Officers arrived and attempted to contact the renter, but they refused to answer. The vehicle was listed as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Peeking While Loitering
May 10 at 10:40 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Foothill reported that someone has been looking into their bedroom windows at night. The victim claims a male subject was first seen late Sunday night and again the night prior. The victim and her husband had video of the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 11:22 a.m., a caller from the 300 block of E. Lime reported seeing a couple fighting in the street. Officers arrived and detained a male and female adult subjects. It was determined the female was the aggressor who caused visible injuries on the male. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 10 at 4:26 p.m., a vehicle was traveling in the 100 block of W. Cherry and pulled in front of another vehicle, causing a collision. Both drivers complained of pain and were treated at the scene.
