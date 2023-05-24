Randy Bell to Remain Athletic Director

Dina Rose Calabrese had posted on Facebook that she would be standing up for her dad at the meeting and invited other parents to join her.
She wrote: “After 20 years of serving Monrovia High, Coach Randy Bell is being wrongfully dismantled [dismissed] from the athletic director position by the new Superintendent, who has been single handedly gutting the good people out of the Monrovia school district. The reason being for this is that they are going in a “new direction.”
Comments on her post were supportive of her position.
In response, Superintendent Smith wrote:
May 24, 2023
Dear Parents and Families:
As you may have heard, a change in the leadership of the athletic program at Monrovia High School was announced for next school year. After hearing feedback and concerns from the community, the Board of Education asked me to review the specific direction, guidance, and support provided to the Athletic Director by the principal in order to ensure the needs of our student-athletes and programs are met.
I have reviewed the information provided by the school's principal, and have found it to be inadequate. As such, I have directed the principal to inform the Athletic Director that he will continue in his role for next school year.
Our commitment to Monrovia families is that we will provide the necessary oversight, support, resources, and training that are the essential conditions for excellence.
Sincerely,
Ryan D. Smith, Ed.D.
Superintendent
- Brad Haugaard
Why not mention that the Superintendent threw the principal under the bus in the process, trying to save his own skin.ReplyDelete