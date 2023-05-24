News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at T Burgers
Dinner at T Burgers, on the south side of Foothill just east of Magnolia. Got the chef salad for $10.99 and a drink for $2.79. Wow! A lot more than I could finish. I got two meals out of it. And very fresh and tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/24/2023
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment