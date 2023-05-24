News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at T Burgers


Dinner at T Burgers, on the south side of Foothill just east of Magnolia. Got the chef salad for $10.99 and a drink for $2.79. Wow! A lot more than I could finish. I got two meals out of it. And very fresh and tasty.

- Brad Haugaard 

