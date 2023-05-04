Jewish Federation Hosting Town Hall With Israeli Consul General

Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys will host a Town Hall Meeting with the Consul General of Israel, Dr. Hillel Newman. The event will cover topics related to Israel, ranging from the controversy regarding judicial reforms, the situation on the Temple Mount, to Iran, how Israeli innovations are impacting everyday life, worldwide issues, and more. There will also be a question and answer session. The event is open to the public but registration is required for security reasons. Register at jewishsgpv.org
