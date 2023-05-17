SALT Teens Event May 20

Teens and soon-to-be teens will come together at Second Baptist Church (925 S. Shamrock) on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to celebrate being “Strong, Authentic, Legendary, and True” during S.A.L.T. Shakers. This free event is for youth/teens 12-17 *only* to come together, meet new friends, and celebrate being teens. All-you-can-eat pizza from Old Town Monrovia Pizza, Buffalo Wild Wings, a candy station, games, music, and prizes, such as Chick Fil A, In-N-Out, AMC gift cards, and a canvas art expression session for teens.
Swag bags for 100 teens. Registration ends Friday, May 19. Register here.
For more information, email patricia@setforlifenews.org or leave a message at (626) 408-8268. Follow @setforlifenews or @saltteenfestival for the latest news.
- Brad Haugaard
