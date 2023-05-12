City Wants Your Thoughts for Its Disaster Prep Plan; Forum on Police Use of Military Equipment

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The city would like you to share your concerns and priorities regarding natural disasters for the latest version of its Hazard Mitigation Plan. Survey is here. You can learn more by stopping by the HMP booth at the Fire Department Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, May 13, from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
~ The Monrovia Police Department will discuss Assembly Bill 481 on Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Community Policing Room at the police station. AB 481 requires law enforcement agencies to obtain approval of a Military Equipment Use Policy by the City Council before taking actions related to funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment as defined by the legislature.
Photo by Nadiia Ganzhyi on Unsplash
- Brad Haugaard
