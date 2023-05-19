School District Obtains Narcan In Case of Fentanyl Overdoes, and Defibrilators for All Schools

With the LA County Department of Public Health warning of the growing use of the deadly opioid fentanyl, Monrovia School District has obtained Naloxone (often referred to as Narcan) to be used in emergencies to treat opioid overdoses. All secondary administrators, nurses, and other staff have completed training, enabling them to administer Naloxone effectively.
The district has also obtained 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs), one for each elementary school and multiple units for secondary schools and the Learning Center. The AEDs will be installed over the summer in high student traffic areas to ensure they are accessible during the school day as well as after school in support of the various activities that take place on campuses. Training on how to use the devices will begin in a few weeks.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment