Workshops on Shade Gardening; Birds, Bees, and Other Pollinators

Gardening in the Shade will take place on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. This workshop will cover topics such as designing for dry shade gardens, creating cool retreats, adding color, landscaping on hillsides, working under/near trees, and irrigation considerations. Register here.
Birds, Bees, and other Pollinators will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. via Zoom. This workshop will cover topics such as creating a pollinator oasis, attracting pollinators with plants, the role of native plants in supporting wildlife, and factors that threaten pollinator health. Register here.
