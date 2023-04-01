News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Workshops on Shade Gardening; Birds, Bees, and Other Pollinators

Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District is offering two free online workshops in April, "Gardening in the Shade" and "Birds, Bees, and other Pollinators."

Gardening in the Shade will take place on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. This workshop will cover topics such as designing for dry shade gardens, creating cool retreats, adding color, landscaping on hillsides, working under/near trees, and irrigation considerations. Register here.

Birds, Bees, and other Pollinators will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. via Zoom. This workshop will cover topics such as creating a pollinator oasis, attracting pollinators with plants, the role of native plants in supporting wildlife, and factors that threaten pollinator health. Register here.

- Brad Haugaard

