Longer Hours for Veterans Center; Traffic Safety Meeting; New Art at Community Center; Immigration Center Fundraiser

~ Starting Monday, May 1, the Library's Veterans Resource Center will be extending office hours for appointments to meet with a L.A. County Veterans Services Officer: Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 256-8294.
~ Monrovia Area Partnership will hold a community meeting Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Community Center's Monroe Room (119 W. Palm Avenue). The Traffic Safety Committee will discuss pedestrian safety tips, traffic sign installation guidelines, and more. Then there will be an opportunity to network. Lunch provided. This meeting is free and open to the community. Details
~ There will be a new art display by four Monrovia Association of Fine Arts artists this Sunday, April 30, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Monrovia Community Center. View the art and enjoy the String Quartet from the Pasadena Youth Symphony Orchestra, and treats and beverages. Details
~ The Immigration Resource Center of San Gabriel Valley (here) is hosting "Cocktails for a Cause," a fundraiser, on Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The organization provides low-cost immigration legal services, education events, and referral services. For questions about the event, call 209-9318.
- Brad Haugaard
