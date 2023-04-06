News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Warrant Arrest of Woman Going Through Trash Cans; Man on School Roof Gets Mental Evaluation; Three Catalytic Converter Thefts; Vehicle Collides with Curb, Occupants Run Off; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 30 – April 5. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 311 service events, resulting in 65 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 31 at 11:37 a.m., a resident in the area of Foothill and Stedman called to report a female subject was going through trash cans and removing items. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was discovered she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
March 31 at 8:09 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported theft. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
March 31 at 10:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to a school facility in the 200 block of S. Ivy regarding a person on the roof. Officers arrived and with assistance from a police helicopter and MFD the subject was located. It was determined that the subject was a danger to himself and he was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 1:47 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the 200 block of E. Olive and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, so the officer began a DUI investigation. After standardized field sobriety tests were conducted the driver was arrested for DUI.
Grand Theft
April 1 at 10:58 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Canyon called to report that her vehicle's catalytic converter was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 1 at 1:12 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of S. Ivy reported that his vehicle's catalytic converter was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 1 at 1:33 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Colorado called to report that his vehicle's catalytic converter was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 12:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle in the middle of a parking lot with a driver that appeared unresponsive. Officers arrived, contacted the driver and determined he was under the influence of drugs. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Evasion
April 2 at 3:00 a.m., while patrolling the area of California and Palm officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle who was driving with the vehicle lights off. The vehicle yielded and as the officer exited his unit the vehicle fled. The officer pursued the vehicle and the vehicle collided with a curb, disabling it. The occupants fled on foot in the area of Myrtle and Cherry and were not located. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 2 at 7:47 a.m. an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Olive and located a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle was parked and unoccupied. The officer recovered the vehicle and notified the registered owner. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 2 at 9:32 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lemon called to report that her vehicle's catalytic converter was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 9:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Montana regarding a suspicious vehicle blocking the roadway. When they arrived, they contacted the vehicle's occupant who was intoxicated. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 4 at 12:00 a.m., an officer contacted a subject at a park in the 900 block of S. California after hours. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Mental Evaluation
April 4 at 1:13 a.m., a subject entered his neighbor's apartment through an unlocked door. The neighbor confronted the subject and held him on the floor until officers arrived. The subject, who appeared to be having a mental breakdown, was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Traffic Collision
April 4 at 1:46 p.m., a motorcycle collided into a vehicle while driving along the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and determined the driver of the motorcycle was at fault and was driving without a license. The driver was cited.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 4 at 2:13 p.m., officers saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. The subject was detained and he admitted to concealing narcotics in his clothing. Officers searched the subject and located several baggies of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence
April 5 at 1:32 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Posted by Brad at 4/06/2023
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment