Monrovia Historical Society Offers 3D Virtual Walkthrough of Historic George H. Anderson House

Visitors can now tour Monrovia's historic George H. Anderson House museum virtually, thanks to a 3D walkthrough created by Monrovia High School game design and engineering classes led by Dionisio Tafoya of Dionysus Creative, LLC, and coordinated by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership & K12 Foothill Consortium.
The K12 Foothill Consortium represents Azusa, Charter Oak, Duarte and Monrovia Unified School Districts’ Career Technical Education pathways and industry stakeholders. Its mission is to train students and provide a community-based talent pool to sustain a healthy, balanced, local economy.
Using the 3D Matterport system, the students filmed each room in the house and stitched the images together to let visitors seamlessly wander through the home, look up and down and around.
Take the free tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=iKa3idjLvye
On a laptop or desktop computer, move by clicking where you want to go or by using the arrow buttons. Look up or down, left or right, by dragging while holding down the left mouse button.
On a cell phone, move by tapping where you want to go. Look around by swiping left or right, up or down.
The George H. Anderson House, at 215 E. Lime Ave. in Monrovia, is one of the very first homes in Monrovia, built in 1886 by John Anderson for his family. He also built the first commercial building in Monrovia – the Mills Hotel, where prospective settlers often stayed when they inspected land and made plans for homes. The home is maintained by the Monrovia Historical Society: monroviahistoricalsociety.org/
- Brad Haugaard
