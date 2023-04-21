Restoring Plant Life on Hillsides; Donate Shoes; Get Involved in Monrovia Government; Scout Helping Restore Ranger Station; Earth Day; Asian-Pacific Day

~ Monrovia will study the damaged hillsides at Canyon Park with the help of botanists, biologists, ecologists, and arborists to develop a vegetation management and reforestation plan that ensures native vegetation and trees will regrow appropriately.
~ The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments invites you to donate new socks and shoes to its Solemates Shoe Drive by April 24 to distribute to homeless service providers in the San Gabriel Valley. You can contribute new shoes, new socks, gift cards, e-gift cards. Send donations to: SGVCOG at 1333 S. Mayflower Avenue, Suite 360, Monrovia, CA 91016.
~ If you are interested in being involved in Monrovia government, the city is accepting applications (due on May 1) for positions on the Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Community Services Commission, Library Board, and the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board. Details
Eagle Scout Stefin Bank, with Scout Troop 66 in Monrovia, is seeking donations to help renovate the Monrovia Ranger Station. Now 14 years old, Stefin has volunteered at the Monrovia Ranger Station since he was in the third grade. Join Stefin at Max's Mexican Cuisine (mention you are there for the fundraiser and 20% of your order will go to the project) on April 26, from 4 to 9 p.m., to raise funds for his project. Details
~ Grow Monrovia's Maryknoll One Earth Community Garden is now accepting applications for garden beds and is hosting a free Earth Day event on April 23. For more information, contact Rosemary Gavidia at rosemary@growmonrovia.org. More...
~ Celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by riding free on Metro's buses, trains, bike shares. Just get on the train or bus, no tapping required. Details
~ The Monrovia Public Library will celebrate the culture and history of Asian, Melanesian, Micronesian, and Polynesian immigrants on May 6 from 2-4 p.m.
