City Council May... Allow Smaller Historic Preservation Commission; Approve Repaving Part of Mountain Ave.; Hire CPA Firm to Audit Finances

~ Amending rules regarding the Historic Preservation Commission to allow either five or seven members, rather than seven only, and to require that members have a demonstrated interest in and knowledge of historic preservation and the historic and cultural resources of the city. Details
~ Hiring Pokrajac Corporation for $97,284 (plus a $10,000 contingency fee) to repave Mountain Avenue between just north of Royal Oaks Drive to just south of Royal Oaks. The city withheld payment for the previous work on Mountain due to unsatisfactory workmanship. This is just Phase One. Details
~ Proclaiming April 22, as Earth Day/Arbor Day, April 23-29 as National Library Week, April 26 as Denim Day, the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and April 30-May 6, 2023 as Professional Municipal Clerks Week.
~ Hiring Lance, Soll & Lunghard, CPAs, for up to $200,893 through June 30, 2025 for auditing city finances. Details
- Brad Haugaard
