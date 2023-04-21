News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia Recognized as a 'Tree City USA'
City Manager Dylan Feik reports that Monrovia has just been recognized as a 2022 Tree City USA. He said "there are over 200 species of trees in our public right of ways for a total of 8,500 trees."
- Brad Haugaard
4/21/2023
Anonymous
April 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM
Please protect our trees.
