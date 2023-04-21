News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Recognized as a 'Tree City USA'


City Manager Dylan Feik reports that Monrovia has just been recognized as a 2022 Tree City USA. He said "there are over 200 species of trees in our public right of ways for a total of 8,500 trees."

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

1 comment:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)