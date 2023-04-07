Easter Egg Hunts - At Street Fair Tonight, at Recreation Park Tomorrow

There will be an Easter egg hunt tonight at the Monrovia Street Fair. In Raw Inspiration's Egg Hunt there will be 100 plastic eggs hidden on each street (400 total). Each egg includes a prize, and for those who find the one Golden Egg on each street, there will be a special prize by redeeming the egg with the market manager.
There will be another Easter egg hunt at Recreation Park (620 S. Shamrock Avenue) tomorrow, Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Activities include arts and crafts, face painting, wellness activities, healthy lifestyle demonstrations, toddler activities and a visit from the Spring Bunny. Details
- Brad Haugaard
