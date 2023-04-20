Monrovia Police: Stolen Cars; A Formerly Stolen Car; Gunshots; Man Attacks Parents; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 332 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
April 13 at 5:43 p.m., Arcadia PD reported a stolen vehicle seen driving into Monrovia. An officer located the vehicle at Fifth and Foothill. A high-risk stop ensued and it was discovered the vehicle was mistakenly not removed from the stolen vehicle system by another agency.
Grand Theft
April 13 at 8:40 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported two adult males entered the store, took merchandise and fled in two separate vehicles. Officers searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 14 at 1:55 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he discovered graffiti on the wall of a hardware store. Graffiti removal was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 8:55 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia called to report a male subject violated a no trespass order. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 14 at 9:20 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Alta called to report that his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 14 at 9:52 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Encino called to report that his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 14 at 11:21 a.m., an employee from a car rental company in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called to report that a vehicle was rented in February and the responsible party has not returned it. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 14 at 12:08 p.m., a caller reported her vehicle was broken into while she was shopping at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The driver side window was smashed and items were missing from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 14 at 4:12 p.m., a victim reported her vehicle was broken into in the 100 block of W. Chestnut. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered
April 14 at 9:36 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Peck when she discovered an abandoned vehicle. A computer check of the license plate revealed the car had been reported stolen the day prior. No suspects were located. The vehicle was recovered. This investigation is continuing.
Unlawful Discharge
April 14 at 10:09 p.m., several residents in the area of the 900 block of Crescent called to report hearing several gunshots. Officers responded and located evidence indicating a shooting had taken place. There were no victims and none of the nearby homes were struck. This investigation is continuing.
Unlawful Discharge
April 15 at 12:46 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Alta Vista reported hearing several gun shots in his neighborhood. Officers responded and located evidence indicating a shooting had taken place. There were no victims and none of the nearby homes were struck. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 1:53 a.m., a driver reported he collided into a parked car in the 1000 block of S. Ivy. Officers responded and located the driver who was heavily intoxicated. He admitted to drinking and driving. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 3:16 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the driver and found she displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence / Child Abuse / Battery on Officer – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 10:51 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Genoa reported her husband hit her and strangled her. He also battered their 7 month old daughter, not causing injury. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspects Arrested
April 16 at 5:03 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report a female subject took merchandise without paying. Officers arrived and located the female subject with a male subject. A computer check revealed that hey both had warrants for their arrest. A search of the male subject revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 9:03 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a disturbing subject. Officers arrived and found a male adult under the influence of narcotics. A computer check revealed the he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 17 at 3:52 p.m., a two vehicle collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Central. One driver was cited for the moving violation while the other received a citation for not having insurance.
Petty Theft
April 17 at 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a male stealing items. The suspect fled before officers arrived. It was discovered the suspect took a large amount of merchandise without paying and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person / Located
April 17 at 7:47 p.m., a concerned citizen reported to MPD a missing subject and had little information. Several hours later the subject was located and removed from the system.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 18 at 9:20 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Rosewood. Officers arrived and a computer check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen. The vehicle's owner was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 18 at 12:24 p.m., a caller reported his vehicle was broken into while parked in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 18 at 2:58 p.m., a subject walked into a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington and stole multiple items. The suspect fled the store and was caught nearby. The subject complained to be injured prior to police contact so the MFD was called to the location. The suspect was transported to a local hospital.
Court Order Violation
April 18 at 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hurstview regarding a court order violation. The subject violated his restraining order by throwing a bottle at his neighbor's house. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 19 at 12:32 a.m., the same subject from the 400 block of Hurstview tried to attack his parents. He was held down until police arrived. It was determined that he was a danger to others and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 19 at 11:05 a.m., a caller reported an intoxicated male in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and found a male who could not care for himself. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 19 at 3:25 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Monterey. Both parties were treated at the scene for minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
April 19 at 6:15 p.m., a resident reported that sometime between April 15th and April 19th, someone burglarized his garage in the 300 block of W. Lemon. Tools and electronics were taken. This investigating is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 19 at 11:42 p.m., a security guard witnessed a subject force open a door and enter the building in the 200 block of E. Huntington. The subject emerged shortly after with a stolen package. The security guard followed the subject and called the Police. Officers arrived and tried to stop the subject but he ran off. A short foot pursuit ensued. As the subject attempted to jump a fence into an apartment complex, officers grabbed him and placed him under arrest. The subject complained of multiple previous medical conditions and was transported to the hospital. He was issued an emergency citation.
