Big Blue - aka 'Big Goofball' - is a 5-Star Sweetheart

Big Blue the handsome husky mix is just waiting for his snuggle buddy! He has affectionately been described as a “big goofball” because he gets a little lost in the moment and trips over himself. He’s probably too busy pondering the mysteries of the universe to watch where he’s going.
Blue recently was out on a field trip and he received a 5-star rating! He enjoyed meeting new people, seemed very interested in meeting other large dogs and was great at home.
This sweet guy is just waiting for someone to say; “You’re my boy, Blue”! Is that you?
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
No comments:
Post a Comment